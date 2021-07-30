Cops: Portion of Route 48 in Greenport is reopened after crash

A Suffolk police helicopter landed at the field by Greenport High School Friday morning. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A portion of Route 48 in Greenport was closed Friday morning following a crash that resulted in a medevac being called.

A woman whose name was not disclosed suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to Southold Town police.

The crash occurred at the Route 48 intersection near Sound Road and Main Road. A Suffolk police helicopter landed at Greenport High School where the victim was transported via ambulance.

Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said the victim, a woman, “was being prepared for medical transport and went into cardiac arrest and was transported to ELIH (Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital).”

He said police then did an accident reconstruction investigation at the scene while the road was closed. He said it was reopened at about 10:30 a.m.

The Greenport Fire Department was on scene at the crash, which occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Additional details on the crash were not yet available.