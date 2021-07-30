Cops: Greenport man charged with assault, burglary after argument with neighbor

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An argument between neighbors Thursday afternoon turned violent when a Greenport man allegedly threw a bicycle at his neighbor and injured the person, according to Southold Town police.

Police said Isaias Cruz-Ramirez, 20, then broke two windows of his neighbor’s vehicles that were parked by the residence on Ludlum Place. The incident occurred around 2 p.m.

Mr. Cruz-Ramirez fled the scene prior to police arriving. However, police then receive a report from a different neighbor on an adjoining block that someone had entered a shed on their property and stolen a mountain bike. Police determined Mr. Cruz-Ramirez was responsible for stealing the bike as well.

Police located Mr. Cruz-Ramirez with the bicycle at the Greenport 7-Eleven where he was arrested. He was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Southold Town Justice Court.