Greenport man ‘violently’ swings knife at Southold police officer

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Greenport man was arrested after allegedly swinging a knife at a Southold Town police officer who was attempting to break up a fight Saturday night, according to police.

The officer was on patrol on Front Street in Greenport when he saw Kelvin Euceda, 33, in an altercation with another man while in front of a restaurant, police said.

The officer — who was not named in a police press release — stopped to deescalate the situation shortly after 9:30 p.m.

“Upon interjecting himself into the altercation the Southold Town police officer observed that Mr. Euceda had a ‘t-handled’ style dagger in his right hand and was waving it around in a threatening manor,” police said in a release.

When the officer attempted to subdue Mr. Euceda, he turned around and “violently swung the knife in the officer’s direction,” police said.

The suspect, who police said was intoxicated, was eventually subdued and arrested.

Mr. Euceda was charged with second-degree assault, a felony. He’s also facing two misdemeanors: fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing as well as a violation for disorderly conduct.