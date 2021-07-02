Rebranded Southold Historical Museum reopens with new exhibits

Artist Sean Cleary with his two daughters and wife in front of the new sign. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Historical Society officially reopened to the public Thursday, with an in-person celebration at the Ann Currie-Bell House that highlighted a new name and logo.

The organization — which is now called Southold Historical Museum — unveiled a new sign outside the Ann Currie-Bell house featuring a logo selected from submissions among more than 30 artists. The winning design from artist Sean Cleary showcases, according to his artist statement, “the unique character of Southold’s array of historic structures over landscapes representing the sea, beach and farmland.”

“This new brand captures our heritage simultaneous to offering a nod to the future,” Executive Director Deanna Witte-Walker said of the changes, pointing to the historical society’s 61-year history in the community.

Dozens of guests and volunteers attended the event, along with speakers that included Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) and Southold government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow.

The museum’s new logo. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The historical society, which was forced to forego its summer season last year due to the pandemic, has reopened with new exhibits, including a seasonal display in the Ann Currie-Bell house examining the “Roaring ‘20s.”

The Thomas Moore/Samuel Landon House is also featuring a reinterpretation of the “Enslavement in Southold” exhibit, which has been expanded from one room to encompass the entire house, and there’s updated signage throughout the complex, including QR codes in the colonial herb garden.

The museum will host a Brick Dedication at the Boxwood Garden on the Maple Lane Complex at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The dedication was postponed last spring due to the pandemic. Guests are invited to celebrate and share some of the sentiments behind the bricks. Guests are welcomed to tour the Maple Lane Complex following the ceremony.

The new sign was formally unveiled during a ceremony Thursday. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Janet Larsen, president of the museum’s board of trustees. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Denis Noncarrow presents a certificate of recognition to board of trustees president Janet Larsen and executive director Deanna Witte-Walker. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)