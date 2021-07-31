Southold Blotter: Riverhead man charged with DWI

Southold Town police arrested Jose Ortiz, age unavailable, of Riverhead Sunday after his vehicle was stopped on Route 25 in Orient for failing to maintain the westbound travel lane. Mr. Ortiz was found to be intoxicated, placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing.

• On July 21 police arrested Joseph Pedagno, 39, of Mastic after he crossed over the yellow line on Route 48 in Cutchogue. Mr. Pedagno was given a field sobriety test which he failed. He was arrested and held overnight for arraignment.

• A caller reported a “rooster crowing” in the area of 843 Main St. in Greenport Sunday. An officer responded to the scene and did not hear or see a rooster.

• Police responded to a complaint of identify theft Friday at a residence in East Marion. The resident at the address told police a man who claimed to work for Amazon got access to her computer. When she realized she was being scammed she shut down her computer, a police report states. The resident said there were charges on her credit cards she did not authorize and that her boyfriend’s credit card was fraudulently charged $187. An ID theft form was provided, the report states.

• On July 19 police investigated a report of criminal mischief at a Third Street residence in Greenport. A caller told police that an unknown person put a substance on the hood of a car and that it caused the paint to peel off. Investigation is continuing.

• Southold police responded Sunday to a Gabriella Court address in Mattituck where a couple told police a Southold Town code enforcement officer gave them a summons for a vehicle in their driveway without registration plates. The couple gave the summons back to the code enforcement officer “and when she did [the officer] crumpled the summons and threw it at her.” The code enforcement officer then left the scene. The couple told police there was a delay on the registration at DMV. The police report said the vehicle was insured, parked in the couple’s driveway, “and was clean and intact.”

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.