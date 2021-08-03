AG report concludes governor sexually harassed multiple women

Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a media briefing. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

An investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “did sexually harass multiple women” and the Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that was “rife with fear and intimidation” that enabled harassment to occur.

The 165-page report was released Tuesday morning and noted the governor engaged in “unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.”

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” Ms. James said in a statement. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

Investigators interviewed 179 people and reviewed more than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures.

During the investigation, Mr. Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, denied the most serious allegations and investigators found he offered “blanket denials” or that he had a “lack of recollection as to specific incidents,” according to the attorney general.

The investigation began after multiple women came forward beginning last December with allegations that the governor had sexually harassed them.

The investigation also found that the governor and senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, according to the AG.

The report says Mr. Cuomo violated multiple state and federal laws as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

Mr. Cuomo pushed forward in his role as governor since the first allegations surfaced and continually brushed off calls to resign, including from members of his own party and local politicians such as Anthony Palumbo, the State Senator (R-New Suffolk) who represents the North Fork.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has also been an outspoken critic of the governor and is running as a Republican for the state office to challenge Mr. Cuomo. It’s unclear now if Mr. Cuomo will even be the Democratic candidate.

The investigation was led by former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark.

Ms. James said the investigation was civil in nature and does not include criminal charges. It would be up to local prosecutors to pursue criminal charges.