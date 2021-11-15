Paul A. Cervone

Paul A. Cervone, 71, of Upper Deerfield Township, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2021, at Temple University Hospital – Jeanes Campus in Philadelphia, Pa.

The husband of Rosanne Foster Cervone, he was born in Greenport, Long Island, N.Y., and was the son of Casmiro and Rose (Carrozzo) Cervone. He was a 1968 graduate of Greenport High School.

Paul worked for many years as an inside salesman in the wire, cable and electronic components industry. His career took him to several locations, but locally he worked for Manhattan Electric Wire & Cable Company.

Paul was a longtime member of the Olivet United Methodist Church, where he served on the administrative board and filled many other roles. He enjoyed helping whenever and wherever he was needed. He originated and continued the annual turkey dinner drive, which helped supply the Salvation Army in Bridgeton, N.J. He volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul Society’s Good Shepherd Dining Hall when he retired, to assist with feeding the hungry.

Paul had a vibrant personality and saw life as an adventure to be explored. He was an avid reader throughout his life and in retirement began his day reading several newspapers to keep up with current events. Recently, he took an interest in building World War I and World War II COBI tanks. Paul loved to be with his family and his greatest joy was playing with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 39 years, he is survived by one son, Pastor Joshua P. Cervone (Rebecca) of Galloway Township, N.J., and their children, Ezra, Levi, Micah, Phoebe and Seth; a brother, David Cervone (Barbara) of East Marion, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Cecelia Stepnoski, Teresa Hartman, Vincent Cervone and Ralph Cervone.

Friends will be received Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 and 11 a.m. at Olivet United Methodist Church in Pittsgrove, N.J. The service will immediately follow. Interment will take place at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society/Good Shepherd Dining Hall, 46 Central Ave., Bridgeton, NJ 08302; Olivet United Methodist Church, 933 Centerton Road, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318; or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

