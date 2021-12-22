Soloviev buys former Coster Heppner Funeral Home, Testing sites opening amid COVID-19 surge

The former Coster Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 22:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Soloviev buys former Coster Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue

County, state to ramp up testing sites amid COVID-19 surge

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials say intersection where fatal crash occurred should have four-way stop

Police: Calverton man charged after accidentally shooting himself

Driver airlifted after crash; Main Road closed in Jamesport

Wrestling: Riverhead counts on its ‘program guys’

NORTHFORKER

Ask an Agent: Memorable North Fork Real Estate Sales of 2021

Coolest Stories 2021: The fun days we count on returned this year

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today, with a high temperature near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.