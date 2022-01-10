2021 Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli

Paul Romanelli of Suffolk Security Systems engages with the panel at a Times Review Talks event in 2019. (File photo)

Selfless. Passionate. Caring. All have been used to describe Paul Romanelli, owner of longtime Southold business Suffolk Security Systems.

In addition to running his own company, the Cutchogue resident has been a prominent business leader on the North Fork over the years and a critical asset to the community — during the pandemic, for instance, he helped raise over $450,000 to cover the costs of protective gear and other lifesaving equipment at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. Because of his leadership and community dedication, Paul Romanelli has been named The Suffolk Times’ 2021 Businessperson of the Year.

Besides currently serving as chairman of the ELIH Foundation, Mr. Romanelli has served as treasurer of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, been a member of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and was the former director and vice president of the Long Island Alarm Association. He is also a member of the ELIH Foundation’s Golf Classic Committee, and is involved with the hospital’s fishing tournament, gala and walk/run.

Mr. Romanelli has been president of Suffolk Security Systems, a Southold-based alarm company, since 1999.

“He’s one of those few individuals who is selfless. He puts himself way second. And he really puts the community and his passions, like our hospital, oftentimes before his interests,” said Paul Connor, president and CEO at ELIH. “Sometimes we have to say, ‘Paul, wait a second. Take it easy.’ ”

During the first wave of the pandemic, the state order to cancel all elective surgeries hit a significant revenue stream for hospitals. “We had to make up this money, plus we had to load up on personal protective gear and respirators,” Mr. Connor said.

Mr. Romanelli helped the hospital coordinate with the community to provide face masks and purchase the personal protective equipment and other equipment needed to care for patients. “100% of [the donations] basically went into the pandemic operation of the hospital,” Mr. Connor added.

“He’s known as a real stand-up guy in the business world,” said Denis Noncarrow, Southold town clerk and a member of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce. “He really is a go-to guy. If somebody needs advice in the business community, he’s the one. And he’s not afraid to tell you something you might not like. He has his opinion and he will tell you … which is a positive thing these days.”

Mr. Romanelli is known for both his philanthropy and civic engagement; his portfolio of contributions include helping to organize the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cutchogue and the Maritime Festival parade in Greenport for years.

“With any organization you could have 15 people on the board and maybe four of them, five tops, do all of the work and Paul was one that would always be in that group,” said Joe Corso, a board member at the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and co-parade organizer.

Mr. Corso has known Mr. Romanelli for about 25 years; they were involved in the North Fork Chamber of Commerce together and, with kids the same age, interacted a lot at local community events. Mr. Romanelli stepped away from the chamber to focus on his work at the hospital, Mr. Corso said, but “even though he’s not on the board anymore, he still helps out with different functions.”

“I ran into him after he had been doing the hospital stuff for a few months. He’s like, ‘Man, I thought the chamber was a lot of work,’ ” Mr. Corso added. “When you can actually take time away from your family, your business, and work on something that benefits the community, that’s a special person.”

Previous Winners

2020: Southold Pharmacy

2019: Marc LaMaina

2018: Chris Manfredi

2017: George Giannaris

2016: Lucy Senesac

2015: Wendy Zuhoski

2014: Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

2013: Charlie Manwaring

2012: Jill Schroeder

2011: Shelley Scoggin

2010: Peconic Landing

2009: Rocky DiVello

2008: John Romanelli

2007: North Fork Press/Academy Printing

2006: Soundview Restaurant and Inn

2005: Joe Frohnhiefer

2004: Dan Damianos

2003: The Arcade

2002: Kate McDowell

2001: Mattituck Chamber of Commerce

2000: The Harbes Family

1999: Sue Rempe

1998: Bob Scott

1997: Jackie Copas

1996: Richard Mullen

1995: The Claudios

1994: Jeff Strong

1993: The Hargraves

1992: The Rowsoms

1991: Mark Middleton

1990: John Wickham

1989: Ray Terry

1988: Dave LeFreniere

1987: Linda Livni