Greenport schools looking to move forward with auxiliary gym proposal years in the making

Greenport High School in 2020. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Construction on the auxiliary gym at Greenport School is still pending state approval, according to a capital project update presentation at a Greenport Board of Education meeting in January.

Representatives from the companies Tetra Tech and School Construction Consultants presented an update Jan. 18 on the capital project that was approved in December of 2019.

The auxiliary gym is just one of the major items on the capital agenda. Construction on the gym is pending approval from the New York State Education Department, according to Tetra Tech vice president William Wisbauer, who has been on the capital project since its approval.

He said they aren’t sure when they will receive the green light to start construction on the gym as the state facilities planning department is understaffed.

“There have been phases … A and C that have gone through the state, got reviewed, approval and construction is going on,” Mr. Wisbauer said on a phone interview.

Project A included exterior masonry, locker room floors and lockers. Mr. Wisbauer said the locker refurbishments were completed and the masonry work was “pretty much done,” although it was slowed due to cold weather.

Project C included a new clock system and security cameras, which Mr. Wisbauer said were “almost substantially completed.”

“It’s a lengthy process for a project of this size, because of the complexity,” he said.

School business official Philip Kenter also informed the school board and community at last month’s meeting that the budgeting process for this year has begun.

He said the budgeting process had started with the distribution of budget worksheets in November and December 2021.

This month, Mr. Kenter said he will provide the board with a draft of a line-by-line budget which will include general support, operation and maintenance, security, utilities, transportation, employee benefits, debt service, fund transfers and capital expenditures, tax cap and budget expense and revenue overview.

He went on to present a timeline of presentations of the next budget updates covering February through May. May 10 is the projected date for the budget hearing and May 17 will be the budget election and vote for the board trustees.

“We look at everything with a scrutinizing eye, that’s just what we do. And we try to ensure that the district gets what it needs,” Mr. Kenter said at the Board of Education meeting.