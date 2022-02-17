Marjorie Traffica Mysliborski

Marjorie Traffica Mysliborski, 91, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, in Venice, Fla.

She was born in East Marion, N.Y., on April 10, 1930, to Anthony and Willetta Traffica. Majorie graduated from Greenport High School in 1947. She married her husband, Paul Mysliborski, in 2001.

She worked as a line supervisor for Hazeltine Corporation of Riverhead and as an insurance agent assistant for DePetris and Kramer of Southold, N.Y., until she retired.

Marjorie loved crossword puzzles and even completed them in pen. She also enjoyed painting and Stephen King novels. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and GGMa.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her parents, Anthony and Willetta Traffica; son-in-law Brian Mozer; and her sister, Shirley Viands.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Terri Mozer and Jan (William) Morris; son, Kenneth (Della) Watson; grandchildren Jodi (Steven) Spaziano, Donna (Jason) Stewart, Jennifer (Tiziano) Torquato and Lauren Morris; great-grandchildren Dominic Torquato, Antonia Torquato, Emma Spaziano, Kevin Hunt, Lara Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt, Holly Stewart, Marlena Stewart; and many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held in East Marion, N.Y., at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit farleyfuneralhome.com.

