With lines redrawn for Congressional districts, another candidate joins race for First District

Jackie Gordon, who ran for election to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent the 2nd Congressional District last election, announced she will run in the 1st District now that the congressional lines have been redrawn. (Courtesy photo)

New redistricting maps signed into law earlier this month have prompted another candidate to step into the race for New York’s 1st Congressional District.

Former teacher and councilwoman Jackie Gordon, a veteran, is now running to represent NY-01, after her Copiague home landed in the district. The Democrat had been previously running to represent the 2nd District in what would have been a rematch against Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport). Ms. Gordon announced the switch on Feb. 3 via Facebook.

“BIG NEWS: New York just finished its redistricting process, and I am proud to share that I am continuing my campaign for Congress in New York’s newly drawn First Congressional District. This is a district President Biden won by 11 points in 2020, making it one of the best pickup opportunities for Democrats in the entire country,” she said.

She added that she’s running for Congress because she’s “a fighter for Long Island’s working families” and her home. She would prioritize the environment, lower costs for families and community safety.

“As an immigrant and as a veteran, I’ve raised my hand 11 times to serve our country, and I’m excited about raising it a 12th; this time, for Long Island,” she wrote.

Newsday’s The Point noted that the newly drawn maps have made the 2nd District “much redder” and the 1st District “much bluer, perhaps making the latter a more enticing race.”

Ms. Gordon, however, has joined a competitive Democratic lineup with six other candidates, led by Suffolk County legislators Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack) and Kara Hahn (D-Setauket).

According to the Federal Election Commission, Ms. Fleming has raised the most of any candidate so far, with more than $649,000 in the bank. Ms. Hahn is behind her, with more than $584,000, and Ms. Gordon has raised more than $137,000.

Congressman Lee Zeldin campaigns for governor in Albany earlier this year. (Courtesy photo)

Robert Cornicelli of St. James currently stands as the Republican candidate with the most funding, with nearly $118,000. No other candidate in the race has broken $100,000 in fundraising. Mr. Cornicelli, a retired Army captain and Navy veteran, has campaigned under an “America first” slogan and a promise to support veterans and those with disabilities. Other campaign issues on his website include national security, supporting the Second Amendment, “fighting radical indoctrination in our schools,” and strengthening the economy.

Other Republican candidates listed by the FEC include Anthony Figliola and Edward Moore. Other Democratic candidates include Southold resident Nicholas Antonucci, John Atkinson, Austin Smith and Yan Xiong.

Under the new district lines, current Congressman Lee Zeldin no longer lives in NY-01, with his Shirley home now falling into NY-02. The Constitution requires that members of the House of Representatives live in the state they represent when elected, but not necessarily the same district.

Mr. Zeldin is not running for reelection, however, and has been actively campaigning for governor. He said he has been named the presumptive nominee for governor by both the Republican and Conservative parties. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Andrew Cuomo last summer, accepted the nomination of the New York State Democratic Party as the nominee for governor Thursday. She becomes the first female nominee for governor.

According to the state Board of Elections, primary elections will be held on June 28, with early voting June 18-26. The general election will be held Nov. 8.