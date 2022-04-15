15 photos from the Polar Penguin Plunge in support of Southold’s Camryn Koke

Camryn Koke is lifted into the water at Founders Landing Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Nearly $19,000 was raised for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with Polar Penguin Plunge at Founders Landing in Southold Saturday.

The event was organized by Jennifer Koke, in honor of her daughter Camryn, who has cystic fibrosis.

Dozens of swimmers dove into the 42-degree water pledging funds for Cure for Cammy, the team organized in the 17-year-old Southold High School student’s name.

“We are in this fight for our amazing daughter, sister and friend Camryn who has been battling CF for 17 amazing years,” the team’s fundraising page said. “Camryn recently started a revolutionary new drug, Trikafta, which has improved her life in almost every way. This new drug was made possible by your incredible support of the CF Foundation.”