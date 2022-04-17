Fire forces evacuation of Señor Taco in Southold

First responders at the scene of the fire Saturday night. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A small fire forced the evacuation of patrons at Señor Taco in Southold Saturday night, according to first responders at the scene.

Officials said the fire was in a wall in the foyer area on the front side of the Route 48 restaurant, which was formerly O’Malley’s.

There were no injuries and the overall damage was minimal, officials said.

The call came over just after 9 p.m. when the restaurant was about a quarter full, an employee said.

Both the Greenport and Cutchogue fire departments assisted volunteers from Southold at the scene.

The restaurant, which has several locations across Suffolk County, opened at the site earlier this month.