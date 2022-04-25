Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend with a new 5K

Cherry blossoms in Greenport last year. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Greenport Village Cherry Blossom Petal Tour is back April 30, and this year’s festival is bigger than ever.

The event, hosted by the AgroCouncil, will include a self-guided walking tour of Greenport, special items at local restaurants and businesses, and for the first time, a Cherry Blossom Run for the Petals 5K.

“We have more participants than ever,” said Deborah Rivera Pittorino of the AgroCouncil, who noted there are 24 participating businesses. The goal of the festival, Rivera-Pittorino said, is to have visitors get out and about in Greenport.

There are more than 300 cherry blossom trees planted throughout the village, and they bloom at different times.

“Because we can’t guarantee which tree is blooming on which day, we want to make it more than just about the trees,” said Rivera Pittorino. “It’s about the celebration of the trees and celebration of spring, which is why we got the restaurants and [businesses] involved.”

Local businesses will be selling special, limited time items throughout the festival. The AgroCouncil is announcing a new item each day leading up to the big day on their Instagram. Blue Duck Bakery, for instance, is making cherry blossom cupcakes. Rivera Pittorino teased cherry blossom cocktails, desserts, iced tea, candles and more.

The 5K, which is new to the annual festivities, will also take participants around the village and kicks off at 9 a.m. rain or shine. Participants who register for the 5K in advance will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Proceeds from the event are divided between the Greenport BID and the Tree Committee. The two groups will then collaborate and plant new trees. Last year, 13 new trees were planted.

“It’s so important for us to maintain our heritage as an agricultural community and an outdoor community,” Rivera Pittorino said.

Maps of the walking tour will be available throughout the village, and you can also view it on the AgroCouncil website.

Check out the AgroCouncil on Instagram and click here to register for the 5K.