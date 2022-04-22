Police: Laurel man arrested for shooting juvenile who knocked on his door several times and ran away

A Laurel man was arrested Thursday night after shooting a juvenile who had knocked on the front and rear doors to his home and ran away several times throughout the night, Southold Town Police said.

James Moshier, 64, was charged with second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious physical injury with a deadly weapon, according to a police press release.

Police said it was after the child knocked on the rear of the Peconic Bay Boulevard home for a third time shortly after 9 p.m., that Mr. Moshier shot through the glass door with a shotgun. The boy, whose age and identity were not released by police, was shot in his upper right arm, police said.

Members of the Mattituck Fire Department treated the gunshot wound at the scene before transporting the youth to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

Mr. Moshier was taken into custody and held overnight at Southold Town police headquarters for a morning arraignment.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later this morning.