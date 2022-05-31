Town Board discusses left-hand turn ban from Love Lane onto Main Road

Love Lane in Mattituck. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

The Town Board is reconsidering traffic options for Love Lane after the state Department of Transportation said it would need to submit a formal design.

“They made it quite clear, we have to submit a full engineering plan for their review, which if they then approve, they will then have to give us an easement, construct it ourselves at our expense,” town engineer Michael Collins said. “They want no part of this.”

The Town Board indicated support for a less expensive option, such as a prohibition on eastbound turns when traveling south on Love Lane to Main Road.

“I think we should just get the visual out there, let the public know that we’re moving in this direction,” Supervisor Scott Russell said. “Although, I’m not sure we have a lot of options, so it’s not like we can accommodate a lot of concerns.”

The town had previously favored a roundabout to address traffic concerns at the Love Lane intersection.

Alternate options may include placing a stop sign. The town will need to issue a bond to hire an engineer to create a design suitable to submit to the state.