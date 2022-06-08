Mattituck Fire District residents reject firehouse expansion

The Pike Street firehouse in Mattituck. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

A Mattituck Fire District proposal to authorize $11 million in bonds to expand its firehouse on Pike Street was rejected by voters Tuesday.

The proposition failed with 71 residents voting in opposition and 50 supporting the measure.

The district had filed an application with the town to merge three parcels for a total of 2.28 acres and expand the firehouse on Pike Street and Route 25, proposing to relocate the original historic firehouse currently on site and demolish the building currently used as a district office. Area variances would be required.

The expansion to the existing firehouse would have grossed 13,260 square feet for four pull-through truck bays, offices and accessory spaces, with an additional 10 parking spots and access to Route 25.