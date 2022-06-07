Southold sophomore wins Teeny Award for Outstanding Poster Design

The poster designed by Southold’s Alexa Feeney that won a Teeny Award Sunday.

Southold High School sophomore Alexa Feeney won a Teeny Award for Outstanding Poster Design at Sunday’s 20th annual ceremony at Riverhead High School.

Alexa earned the win for the design for the production “CHICAGO,” which was held in March in the Southold District Auditorium.

Alexa was the lone winner among the Mattituck, Southold and Greenport nominees.

Alexa Feeney. (Credit: Courtesy of Casey Rooney)

For the 20th anniversary, the show featured a wide range of presenters, including Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Toni Munna, the founding Teeny Awards coordinator, and several recent Teeny Award winners. The event is coordinated each year by East End Arts.

“While music, movies, and the price of gas might be unrecognizable from when we started the Teeny Awards, the enthusiasm and devotion of the theatre directors, high school actors, stage managers, musicians, artists, Teeny Awards judges, parents, sponsors, school administrators and volunteers has remained steadfast,” said Diane Burke, the executive director for East End Arts, in the event’s program.

See more photos from the ceremony below:

Members of the Blue Masques.

Members of the Blue Masques.

Riverhead

Southampton High School nominees.

Hampton Bays High School nominees.

Hampton Bays High School nominees.

Hampton Bays High School nominees.

Hampton Bays and Pierson nominees.

The Blue Masques pose on the red carpet before the start of Sunday’s Teeny Awards at Riverhead High School. (Credit: Bill Landon)







Riverhead’s Cruz Mendez and Ava Sidik perform during the Teeny Awards.



Students from Riverhead High School.



Host Anita Boyer, left, and Teeny Awards coordinator Kasia Klimiuk.



Photos by Bill Landon