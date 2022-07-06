Renovations at Green Hill Kitchen face setback, Vote for the Best of the North Fork

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Renovations at Green Hill Kitchen face setback after village Planning Board meeting

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Records: Riverhead School District settled lawsuit filed by family of elementary student who witnessed principal, teacher engaged in sexual activity

Football: Shay stepping down after 24 years as Riverhead’s coach

NORTHFORKER

Among the wineries, a distillery grew

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks and have your say

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.