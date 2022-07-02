Southold Blotter: Garden City man yelled racial slurs at restaurant patrons

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Police were called to a disturbance at Claudio’s in Greenport Sunday involving a 20-year-old Garden City man.

According to reports, the man was restrained and escorted out of the restaurant by a security guard after yelling racial slurs toward other patrons shortly before 6 p.m.

Both the 20-year-old man and his 48-year-old father left the area and were advised by police that they would be arrested if they returned.

• Police were called to Kenneys Beach in Southold Saturday after a beachgoer “became irate” with a 69-year-old man and told him he’s not allowed to talk on the phone at the beach.

According to a report, the woman was interviewed by police and said “I came to the beach to hear the water, not him.” An officer informed her that the man is allowed to use his mobile device while on the beach and both parties were urged to relocate and space out, but refused.

• A Plum Island security guard contacted police to report seeing a man possibly discharge a handgun while reviewing video surveillance of Orient Point Saturday night.

An officer located a Staten Island man who matched the guard’s description and reported that he did not have a handgun, but a slingshot. Police asked the man to store it in his car to avoid any issues, which he agreed to do.

• Southold Town police detectives are investigating after a 40-year-old Peconic man reported an Apple MacBook Pro, Yamaha Digital Keyboard and six guitars stolen from his residence last Thursday. An incident report states that there were no signs of forced entry and an investigation is ongoing.

• A 33-year-old Brooklyn woman called police to report a man chasing her in his truck at the Cross Sound Ferry in Orient last Thursday night.

Police spoke with a 57-year-old security guard at the location who stated he was trying to help the woman but she continued to run way. The woman told police it was a misunderstanding and was ultimately picked up by a taxi around 10:15 p.m.

• Police were contacted after a man towing a trailer struck three mailboxes along Breakwater Road in Mattituck Friday afternoon. Officers identified the driver, a 73-year-old from Mattituck, who said he was unaware that he had struck the mailboxes and agreed to replace each one.

• An 18-year-old Orient woman called police to report an air conditioning unit on fire at her North View Drive residence last Monday afternoon.

The woman extinguished the fire prior to police and Orient Fire Department arrival and officials determined that wires near an electrical meter caught fire, which led to an electrical box fire. PSEG was notified and responded to investigate further, reports said.

• Police were contacted after a man saw an unknown subject enter his Greenport property through a surveillance camera last Tuesday evening. According to a report, the man put his hands over the camera and fled the area. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

• An intoxicated 52-year-old Greenport woman called police to report that a 57-year-old woman revved her engine after she gave her the middle finger along Carpenter Street last Wednesday evening.

Police spoke with both women and asked them to avoid each other for the rest of the night.

• Police were called to a home on Beebe Drive in Cutchogue around 1 p.m. last Thursday after a woman reported a dog barking for long periods of time.

An officer spoke with a neighbor who said the dog is a puppy with lots of energy and was advised to try and keep the dog quiet, especially during the early morning or late at night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.