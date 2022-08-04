Southold police investigate a rash of thefts from unlocked cars

Southold Town police are investigating a “rash of larcenies” from unlocked vehicles throughout the town and two vehicles have been reported stolen.

In a media release, police urged residents to lock their vehicles, remove any valuables and to keep the ignition key fobs inside their homes.

Detectives are currently investigating 12 larcenies in the past week, all from vehicles parked at the owners home. The vehicles were reportedly all unlocked and had valuables such as cash, credit cards and electronics inside, police said.

The two stolen vehicles were both unlocked and had ignition keys inside.