Blotter: Man arrested for alleged forcible touching

On June 25, at about 9 p.m., a man approached two women in the Mattituck CVS from behind and “forcibly” grabbed their buttocks, then left the store. Officers responded and located the subject, 39-year-old man, described as homeless, in the Mattituck Plaza parking lot. He was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged forcible touching and one count of trespass, as he had previously been advised to stay off the Mattituck Plaza property. He was transported to police headquarters, processed and held for arraignment.

While on routine patrol on June 24, an officer noticed a vehicle westbound on CR 48 with no license plate. A traffic stop identified the driver as a 52-year old Greenport man and revealed that he had a suspended license and that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured. The vehicle was towed to the police impound lot.

On June 25 a Greenport man reported a dark Honda SUV leaving the scene of accident after striking two trailers at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, one of which was pushed into and broke a cement planter box. Security footage showed an elderly female exit the vehicle, observe the damage, and then flee northbound on Atlantic Avenue. Cameras at the location were unable to capture the vehicle’s license plate.

A police officer was approached by a Greenport woman on June 25 with a report that her cellphone was missing and she had tracked it to an apartment on South Street. The officer escorted her to the location, where contact was made with a 66-year-old male resident, who returned the woman’s phone without incident.

An employee of Tony’s Asian Fusion in Mattituck called police June 25 to report an intoxicated patron causing a disturbance. Police arrived to find that the subject had fled on a green e-bike. Police spoke to the man at his residence, where he was found to be “highly intoxicated and appeared confused,” and informed him that he was no longer permitted in the establishment.

An anonymous caller reported a tractor-trailer hitting a stop sign at Main Road and Wickham Avenue in Mattituck shortly after 1 p.m. Police arrive to find the sign damaged and completely out of the ground. The tractor-trailer could not be located.

On June 26, police responded to the Cross Sound Ferry terminal in Orient on a call from a Patchogue resident about possible stolen jewelry. They found the alleged suspect, a woman from Preston, Conn., seated in her car waiting to board the ferry. She informed officers that the complainant has asked her to hold his jewelry while he was in the hospital, admitted to having it and showed officers texts to the owner stating that she had forgotten she had it. The woman turned the jewelry over to Southold police, who secured it until the owner could come to claim it.

An Orient man called police June 26 to report a man looking into windows in the area. Police responded and found a man who told them he worked for a limo company and was attempting to pick up a client, saying he heard people at the location and was trying to find out where they were. The limo driver was eventually able to locate his client at a different place.

Police headquarters received a 911 crash alert on June 28 from the area of Depot Lane in Cutchogue. Responding officers found a cellphone on the ground at the location and were able to contact the owner to return it. The owner said he had forgotten that he’d put the phone on top of his car, and it fell off.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.