Town Hall Notes: Using CPF funds, Southold Town to acquire parcel along Laurel Avenue

An overhead view of the property. (Credit: Google Maps)

The Town Board plans to purchase a 43.6-acre parcel along Laurel Avenue in Southold for open space preservation, according to a resolution passed Tuesday.

The property would cost the town about $1.25 million from the Community Preservation Fund. The land is zoned low-density residential, or R-80, and is currently part of a proposed conservation subdivision before the Planning Board.

According to a resolution, the property is listed on the town’s Community Preservation Project Plan and would be acquired for the preservation of open space, wetland protection and passive recreational purposes. Some proposed uses include the establishment of a nature preserve with trails and limited access parking.

A public hearing on the intended purchase will be held on Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Lowering speed limits

Southold Town plans to send the governor a letter of support for a state bill that would allow municipalities to set speed limits as low as 25 miles per hour.

The bill has been passed by the legislature and is now before the governor for approval. Right now, the town can only reduce the speed limit on local roads to 30 mph. The law would help reduce accident rates, Town Board members suggested at last Tuesday’s work session.

Speeding on local roads is a concern often brought up by residents and civic groups. The town added four radar signs along Peconic Bay Boulevard earlier this spring in an attempt to alert drivers to slow down, only to repair one that was quickly destroyed in a hit and run crash.