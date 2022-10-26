Barnes & Noble announces Nov. 2 opening for new Riverhead location

The new Barnes & Noble will open next week. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Barnes & Noble plans to open its new Riverhead location on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m., according to a company release.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also feature a book signing by acclaimed Long Island author Nelson DeMille, who will sign copies of his new book, “The Maze.”

The Riverhead store marks the first new Barnes & Noble to open on Long Island in 14 years, and the first of two locations the bookseller plans to open on the island in the near future, according to the release.

The new Barnes & Noble will be located in the Riverhead Center shopping center on Route 58, in what previously housed a Pier 1 Imports store, which went out of business.

Barnes & Noble already has signs posted at the former Pier 1 Imports store saying “Barnes & Noble. Coming Fall 2022.”

“It has been a long time since Riverhead has enjoyed having its own bookstore and we are delighted to be opening one again,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble.

“When Borders closed their doors in Riverhead in 2011, they left a void that was felt by many local readers,” said store manager Sarah deQuillfeldt. “Customers have been vocal about their desire for a Barnes & Noble to open in Riverhead and I am just so happy to be able to give our neighbors what they have been asking for.”

She added: “Our team is all local to Long Island and we have been eagerly stocking our bookshelves with the books we know our community will love. I cannot wait to open our doors and welcome everyone in.”