Blotters: Police investigation after damage reported at Pike Street business

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Police are investigating damage to a business discovered on Pike Street in Mattituck last Monday. An officer on patrol discovered a broken window, a broken sprinkler head and a piece of metal outside the front door along with a brick on the floor inside the business. The owner said six bottles of alcohol were also taken from the business.

• An 86-year-old East Marion woman told police last Monday that she received a letter from the state Department of Taxation and Finance that she owed the state $899.94 for unemployment benefits. The woman told the state agency she never applied for unemployment benefits. She was told to monitor her financial accounts.

• A 23-year-old Hampton Bays woman told police last Tuesday that she was the victim of a rental scam. She said she wired $3,500 to a bank, believing it was for rental properties in Southold and Cutchogue. She visited both addresses and found neither was a cottage to rent. Both addresses were provided to her via a text message from an unknown person. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Mattituck woman told police last Tuesday that she was the victim of a scam, in which she received an email claiming to be from PayPal stating a fraudulent charge of $2,445 had been made on her account with a phone number to call. When she called the number, she was told that $24,445 was mistakenly credited to her account and she was asked to wire the difference. When the bank was unable to wire funds, she sent the money in the mail. The woman’s husband told her that she had been scammed. An investigation is continuing.

• Thomas Smith, 60, of Greenport was arrested last Wednesday for violating an active order of protection taken out by a Greenport woman. Mr. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A 57-year-old Southold man was arrested last Wednesday after being observed urinating into a trash receptacle near Southold Free Library. An officer approached the man, who refused to produce any identification and pushed the officer. He was placed under arrest.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.