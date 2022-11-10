Construction worker dies in Orient accident after falling off roof, police say

The site of the accident in Orient on Thursday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A Shirley man died at a residential construction site in Orient after falling off the roof Wednesday morning, according to Southold Town police.

The incident has been deemed accidental and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation.

Police and members of the Orient Fire Department responded to 3480 Orchard St. shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Salomon Cruz-Jimenez, 39, reportedly fell about 13 feet off the roof and was found unconscious when first responders arrived. He reportedly had no pulse and was not breathing.

First responders began to perform CPR and he was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.