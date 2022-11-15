Daily Update: Village BID president to run for mayor, Museum receives donation for AEDs
Village BID president announces run for mayor to challenge incumbent
Southold Historical Museum receives $4.5K donation to purchase lifesaving AEDs
Riverhead Bloods member sentenced to 27 years in prison for role in 2015 shooting
North Fork Dream Home: Home sweet home in Jamesport
The List: The North Fork in books
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected later tonight, mostly after 8 p.m. and the low temperature will be around 42.