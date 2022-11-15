Daily Update

Daily Update: Village BID president to run for mayor, Museum receives donation for AEDs

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound

Rich Vandenburgh at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s Peconic tasting room in 2017. (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village BID president announces run for mayor to challenge incumbent

Southold Historical Museum receives $4.5K donation to purchase lifesaving AEDs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Bloods member sentenced to 27 years in prison for role in 2015 shooting

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Home sweet home in Jamesport

The List: The North Fork in books

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected later tonight, mostly after 8 p.m. and the low temperature will be around 42.

Related Content

(function(){ var s = document.createElement('script'), e = ! document.body ? document.querySelector('head') : document.body; s.src = 'https://acsbapp.com/apps/app/dist/js/app.js'; s.async = true; s.onload = function(){ acsbJS.init({ statementLink : '', footerHtml : 'Web Accessibility Solution by The Suffolk Times', hideMobile : false, hideTrigger : false, language : 'en', position : 'left', leadColor : '#146ff8', triggerColor : '#146ff8', triggerRadius : '50%', triggerPositionX : 'right', triggerPositionY : 'center', triggerIcon : 'people', triggerSize : 'medium', triggerOffsetX : 20, triggerOffsetY : 20, mobile : { triggerSize : 'small', triggerPositionX : 'right', triggerPositionY : 'center', triggerOffsetX : 10, triggerOffsetY : 10, triggerRadius : '50%' } }); }; e.appendChild(s);}());