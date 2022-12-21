Daily Update: Hamptons hospitality group buys two North Fork marinas, Greenport student athletes and musicians honored

Cameron Stanton, left, and Jayda Hubbard-Wirts. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport students recognized for athletic, musical excellence

Hamptons hospitality firm buys two North Fork marinas and plans ‘improvements’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Boys Basketball: Riverhead earns tough first league win over Patchogue-Medford, 51-44

Eight new projects will take shape under $10M Downtown Revitalization grant

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Winter Solstice — a mark in time

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Dec. 20, 2022

Happy Golden to the Group: A half-century of conservation, protection and education

NORTHFORKER

Create your own gin at Matchbook Distilling Co.

My favorite things: Marc LaMaina

Add a little sparkle to your holiday with sparkling wine

North Fork Dream Home: Nassau Point estate with a beach cottage on the bluff

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase tonight and the low will be around 30.