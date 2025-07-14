Suffolk County plans to treat marshes for mosquitoes

The treatment to help control mosquito larvae started Monday, July 14 and will run through Thursday, July 17. The applications will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. (file photo)

If you look up and see a low-flying helicopter over the next few days, don’t be alarmed. The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat some areas of marshland to help control mosquito larvae.

The treatment started Monday, July 14, and will run through Thursday, July 17. The applications will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Marshes in the Town of Riverhead that will be treated are Indian Island, Overlook – Aquebogue, Crescent Duck Farm and Pier Avenue. Within the Town of Southold, New Suffolk, Great Hog Neck, Kerwin Boulevard, Pipes Neck Creek and Pipes Cove will be treated. Which marshes will and will not be treated may be changed, as required.

Exposure to the treatment isn’t likely, and the products being used to treat have no significant toxicity to humans.

For more information, contact the Suffolk County Division of Vector Control at 631-852-4270.