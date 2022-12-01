Daily Update: Housing crisis displaces longtime residents, Local WWII veteran dies at 105
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Irv Pitman, proud WWII veteran, dies at 105
Displaced on the North Fork: Housing crisis leaves longtime residents scrambling for a place to live
Guest Spot: Greenport Village’s future is on the table
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Reporter police blotter goes national
Surozenski pulls out of commissioner’s race: Reiter expected to be elected Dec. 13
Here we go again: Proposition 3 could face recount
Shelter Island Calendar of events, Dec. 1, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Shop local this season at these holiday markets and fairs
Hidden North Fork: Find a new hobby at Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center
SOUTHFORKER
Where to buy a Christmas tree on the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.