Police Blotter: 18-year-old from Mattituck arrested for DWI in Hampton Bays, Cigarette sparks dock fire at Claudio’s

• Southampton Town Police arrested a 18-year-old from Mattituck for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in Hampton Bays Sunday.

According to police, Zachary Lawrence Warren was stopped for speeding, failing to maintain his lane and other traffic infractions on Flanders Road around 4:19 p.m. and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI, issued several summonses for traffic violations and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Greenport Fire Department responded to a report of a dock fire at Claudio’s Clam Bar early last Monday morning.

Police received a report of smoke in the area shortly after 5 a.m. and an investigation revealed that a lit cigarette caused the fire. No injuries were reported, according to police.

• Police were called to a home on Wiggins Street in Greenport after receiving a report of trespassers Saturday.

Officials noted that they have “several reports” of homeless people sleeping in a screened-in porch and located personal items, including sleeping bags. All other exterior entrances to the home were found to be secure and further patrols of the area were requested as an investigation continues.

• A 69-year-old Greenport woman reported last Monday that someone attempted to withdraw a check for $950 from her bank account, which had been closed last year.

Detectives were notified and the woman was advised to contact credit reporting agencies.

• A Greenport business owner reported that someone damaged the siding and knocked over planters at her Front Street business last Wednesday morning. Extra patrols of the area were requested.

• A package was reported stolen from the front porch of a home on Cedar Beach Road in Southold last Monday afternoon.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.