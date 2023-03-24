Southold Blotter: Peconic woman loses $5,000 in reported identity theft

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

• A Peconic woman told police on March 13 that an unknown person made two ATM withdrawals from her account totaling $5,000. She told police she closed the accounts and her bank has refunded the money. She was provided with identity theft paperwork by police.

• A Southold woman told police on March 13 about fraudulent activity on her bank account totaling $24,780. She told police she canceled her credit cards and reported the transaction to her bank and was reimbursed.

• On March 14, an elderly Southold man told police that someone who said he was his grandson in Colorado called to ask for bail money after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. The Southold man said a man claiming to be an attorney representing his grandson then called and asked for $10,000 in cash to be sent to an address in Colorado. On March 14, an unknown man appeared at the Southold man’s house to collect the money. The Southold man told the unknown person he needed help to count the money, and the unknown person left the scene. The Southold man then contacted his grandson, who said he is well and had not been arrested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.