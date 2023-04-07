Blotter: Criminal mischief reported at beach, Chickens attacked in Southold

On March 27 police received a report of criminal mischief at the Mattituck Park District. Upon arrival officers were told there was damage to the door of a storage shed. A lock had been pulled off and the door frame damaged. No property was reported missing.

• Police on March 27 reported to an house on Main Bayview Road in Southold to investigate a threat made against an anonymous male. A person at the property said an unknown dog entered the property and attacked multiple chickens. The person chased the dog off the property and encountered the owner of the dog and a verbal altercation ensued. An investigation is continuing.

• A Southold man told police on March 28 that a local real estate agency had his home listed for sale on the internet. The man called the agent who is listed on the property and told her he is the owner of the house and it is not for sale. The agent responded to headquarters and said she spoke to someone with the owner’s name through text messages, phone numbers and emails. She said she listed the property after getting a Docu-sign with the same name. After speaking with the actual owner, she took down the listing. The investigation is continuing.

• An 81-year old Southold woman told police last Wednesday she was the victim of identity theft. She said she received an email from “Amazon” that she had won a set of golf clubs worth $819. She said she did not order any clubs and contacted the email, where she spoke to “James” who asked for remote access to her computer to correct the issue. The woman gave him access, which gave him access to her personal information. She told police she has not experienced financial loss yet.

• An 83-year-old New Suffolk woman told police Friday that someone claiming to be “special federal agent” called her to say her Social Security number had been comprised by an unknown person who acquired 16 credit cards from six different banks with it. The “special federal agent” advised her to wire money into an account so that no one would take any more of her money from her account. She wired this person $16,400.28 and later realized she had been scammed. An investigation is continuing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.