Real Estate Transfers: April 6, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision, Inc., dated February 10, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Robert DeTore to Curtis & Joy Caputo, 130 Southfields Road (600-66-2-14.008) (R) $350,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Peconic Retreat Adult Home Inc. to 595 New Suffolk Road LLC, 595 New Suffolk Road (1000-102-6-9) (C) $1,260,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Barbara DiFrancesco, 1 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-32) (R) $885,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Evan Martilotta to Jose Huertas, 30 Horton Avenue (1000-141-2-9) (R) $640,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Helene Munson to Adam Luchansky & Tara Gilson, 300 George Road (1000-117-4-17) (R) $1,075,000

ORIENT (11957)

• James & Suzanne Douglass to Leslie Koch & Douglas Gray, 735 Majors Pond Path (1000-26-2-39.014) (R) $1,900,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Maguire Family Trust to Eileen Maguire, 2625 Mill Road (1000-67-6-11.001) (R) $200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Irene & Joseph Ingoglia to Kathryn Curran, 59 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.056) (R) $775,000 

• 10 Gatz Realty LLC to Wilson Rivera & Clara Cedeno, 10 Gatz Road (600-112-1-8.006) (R) $750,000 

• Sylvia Calabrese & Julia & Jose Monteagudo to Ivan Vazquez, 75 Further Lane (600-111-3-18.001) (R) $735,000 

• Paul Bellissimo to Nancy Cervantes & Juan Nano, 1381 West Main Street (600-119-2-43) (R) $600,000 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Florence Bevan to Robert Weinstein & Eric Hensley, 28 South Midway Road (700-19-1-7) (R) $2,150,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• ADF Ventures LLC to Soundview Real Property Holding LLC, 17877 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-1-4) (R) $2,650,000 

• Beverly Kendall to 150 GCL LLC, 150 Goose Creek Lane (1000-78-8-10) (R) $1,700,000 

• Sean P O’Donnell to Bonnie & Douglas Green, 275 Midfarm Road (1000-63-7-22) (R) $1,352,600 

• VA Realty Inc. to NoFo Property Holdings LLC, 44655 County Road 48 (1000-63-1-18.002) (C) $1,300,000 

• Roberts Premier Development LLC to Gina Mavuro & Daniel Fernandez, 565 Mailer Court (1000-70-9-36) (R) $1,150,599 

• Martin & Adrienne Lynch to David & Charla Phillips, 450 Youngs Avenue (1000-64-1-5) (R) $979,000 

• 2nd Generation Properties LLC to GOED Intent LLC, 1135 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.015) (V) $485,000 

• 2nd Generation Properties LLC to Bianca Milov Trust, 905 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.013) (V) $485,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Susanne Gruenberg to Brendan & Jennifer Okoye, 2 Indianwood Court (600-115-1-20) (R) $989,000 

• Amanda & Justin Roman to Joseph & Samantha Simmons, 161 Overlook Drive (600-54-2-6) (R) $625,000 

• Bryan K Phillippe to Michael & Courtney Mills, 183 Dogwood Drive (600-54-1-23) (R) $500,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

