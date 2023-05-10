Four Southold Scouts achieve Eagle Scout honors

Southold Troop 6 Scouts (from left) Noah Berry, Michael Lucak, Jack Goscinski and Joseph Zuhoski at their Court of Honor Sunday at American Legion Post 803.

Four members of Southold Boy Scout Troop 6 were honored Sunday for achieving the highest rank in Scouting.

Noah Berry, Jack Goscinski, Michael Lucak and Joseph Zuhoski were formally pinned as Eagle Scouts during the Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Southold American Legion, surrounded by family, fellow Scouts and local dignitaries. The four boys are all Southold High School students.

Each Scout was presented with proclamations and commendations by Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Peconic), Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell and other local elected officials, who commended these “leaders of tomorrow” on their years of dedication, perseverance and community service.

The honor of Eagle Scout requires years of participation and active leadership as well as the planning, development and execution of a service project to benefit a religious institution, school or their community.

Here’s a breakdown of each Eagle Scout’s project:

• Noah Berry wanted to create a biking trail in Southold for students not involved in after-school sports. After months of consulting with Southold Town he was informed that they did not have land zoned for a biking trail. He then approached Peconic Land Trust, which was very enthusiastic for a multi-use trail to be built in Riverhead on their land just east of Reeves Farm. Noah led volunteers ranging in age from 5 to 85 through multiple large briar patches, thick underbrush, tall grasses and invasive species. The trail was hand-cut without power tools to create as little impact on the local wildlife as possible. The 3-mile trail will be used for hiking as well as biking.

• Jack Goscinski provided the Southold Fire Department with Palmer’s fire behavior “dollhouses,” which are used to train firefighters in fire flow paths. The models resemble real-life homes that, when set on fire, create fire pathways that resemble actual fires that can be studied and examined during training sessions. Jack assisted and oversaw both Scouts and firefighters in the construction of four Palmer’s boxes, and then facilitated a training session. He also created a medical information flyer that was mailed to every residence of the Southold Fire District.

• Michael Lucak built a bicycle rack and installed a bicycle repair station at Town Beach in Southold Town. Prior to installation he worked with representatives of Southold Town to choose the best location for the bike rack, which is used by beachgoers and the repair station is equipped with tools for the public to fix their bicycles.

• Joseph Zuhoski designed and created a Rosary Walk at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue to give visitors a quiet, peaceful space to pray for their loved ones. He consulted with representatives from Sacred Heart R.C. Church on the design and then led volunteers in installing a walking rosary. Each stepping stone represents a prayer bead on the rosary. The inside of the walkway includes a life-size statue of Mary surrounded by decorative rose bushes and dwarf boxwoods. Two pink granite memorial benches are included on the outside of the walkway so visitors may sit.