Polls open this afternoon for Board of Education elections

Voting will take place at schools across the North Fork Tuesday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

North Fork school district residents will vote Tuesday on proposed school budgets and decide who will serve on their local school boards. Voting hours in Mattituck-Cutchogue, New Suffolk and Southold are from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Greenport and Oysterponds residents can vote between 2 p.m and 8 p.m.

There are contested races in three area districts: Mattituck, Southold and Greenport. In the Mattituck-Cutchogue district, three candidates are vying for two open seats on the school board. Voting will take place at the high school auditorium.

Incumbent and current board president Patricia Arslanian is seeking a second term this year. She will face Lorraine Warren and Lauren Ocker.

Three seats are available on the Southold Union Free School District board. Incumbents Scott Latham and Brian Tobin are running for reelection against four other candidates: Thomas Grattan Jr., Thomas Kennedy, Kristian Prior and Marta Thomas. Voting will be held at the high school gym.

Only one seat is up for grabs on the Greenport Union Free School District Board of Education. Incumbent and board vice president Kirsten Droskoski is being challenged by Amanda Clark. Polling stations are in the school gymnasium.

Oysterponds school board vice president Janice Caufield and board member Jeffrey Demarest are both running unopposed for reelection. Voting is at the school gym.

In New Suffolk, Brooke Dailey is also running unopposed for the school board’s single open seat. Votes can be cast at the school.