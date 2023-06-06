Daily Update: Old Town Arts Guild celebrates diamond anniversary; Tuckers’ lacrosse teams fall
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Old Town Arts Guild celebrates diamond anniversary, looks to grow
Tuckers’ lacrosse teams fall in LI finals, capping memorable season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Suffolk County history comes alive in ambitious new exhibit
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Home Depot and surrounding stores
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Five Democrats meet for candidate forum: All running in primary for party’s nomination
Library to host informational meeting Wednesday: Public invited to learn about expansion
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Bayview Market and Farms stocks all things local and gourmet
North Fork Dream Home: Find beauty charm with this enchanting waterfront escape
SOUTHFORKER
Fly through the air with the greatest of ease at Hamptons Trapeze Co. this summer
WEATHER
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 55 degrees.
