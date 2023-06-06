Tuckers’ lacrosse teams fall in LI finals, capping memorable season

The epic playoff runs by the Mattituck, Southold, Greenport boys and girls lacrosse teams came to an end this weekend as both squads lost in the Long Island Championship game.

The postseason for the Tuckers’ lacrosse program had an uncanny symmetry this year. The boys and girls teams each defeated their respective Babylon H.S. opponents to win Suffolk County crowns last week before losing to Cold Spring Harbor in their respective LI championship games.

“I’m not even upset about the way we played and the outcome because we made it this far,” boys senior co-captain Sean Lawson said. “We had doubters. We proved them all wrong. We made it this far. I couldn’t be any prouder of my team.”

The girls side had high expectations as well, but were ultimately outmatched by five-time reigning Long Island champs Cold Spring Harbor.

But despite the disappointment of Sunday’s loss, senior co-captain Brynn Gardner was quick to note that one of MSG’s keys to success this season was its “family atmosphere.“

“I don’t think there’s another team that’s like it,” she said.

