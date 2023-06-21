Photos: New queen chosen at Mattituck Strawberry Festival; Champion emerges at shortcake eating contest

All of the contestants for this year’s Mattituck strawberry festival, strawberry queen competition last Saturday.(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Alexandra Piscatelli of Mattituck-Cutchogue High school was crowned the 2023 Strawberry Queen at Saturday’s ceremony during the third full day of the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival.

Madeline Palumbo of Southold High School was announced as the runner-up. Last year’s queen, Francesca Lynch helped officially welcome Alexandra as the newest queen.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Shortly after the crowning of the queen, another tradition took centerstage with the World Strawberry Shortcake Eating Championship. The Major League Eating event featured 10 participants chowing down on as much shortcake as possible for eight straight minutes.

When it was over, Geoff Esper emerged the champion, having consumed 21 pounds of shortcake. The current record of 22 pounds set in 2018 remains intact. The second place finisher, Miki Sudo ate 15 3/4 pounds.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson