Kevin Santacroce, a Southold native, will oversee ConnectOne Bank’s Long Island market. (Courtesy photo)

Kevin Santacroce, a Southold native who made his career in local banks, has been named ConnectOne Bank’s Long Island Market President.

From this new position, Mr. Santacroce will lead growth initiatives and oversee the direction of the expansion of ConnectOne Bank onto the East End of Long Island.

After graduating Southold High School in 1986, Mr. Santacroce attended Bryant University in Rhode Island where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He also attended Georgetown University and completed his graduate studies through the ABA Stonier School of Banking.

Mr. Santacroce worked for BNB Bank for more than two decades, which culminated in a promotion to the bank’s chief lending office, responsible for its entire loan portfolio of $3.8 billion.

ConnectOne Bank, a financial institution nearing $10 billion in assets headquartered in New Jersey, has two Long Island branches, located in Melville and East Hampton, the later of which will station Mr. Santacroce.

The Suffolk Times asked Mr. Santacroce about his career in the banking industry and the state of business on the North Fork today.

The Suffolk Times: Talk about your previous banking experience.

Mr. Santacroce: Long Island and the North Fork community have been an integral part of my entire life. My parents are from here and I married my wife and raised four children on Long Island. A strong sense of community also helped to spearhead my career in banking where I knew I could have a direct impact and shape the business landscape in a location that I know so well. I worked for various larger banks on the North Fork as a chief lending officer helping with the financial needs of small and medium sized businesses, but my latest move as Long Island Market President of ConnectOne Bank, a regional community bank that emphasizes a “people first” mentality with a sense of urgency, has me the most excited for the future of business owners on the North Fork. While client relationships are a priority, ConnectOne Bank’s forward-thinking emphasis on technology with a high tech, high touch approach was also a big attraction for me.

What sort of North Fork businesses can you help in your new position?

What sets ConnectOne Bank apart is our ability to build customized solutions for a particular business. Banking relationships very rarely have to do with money. It’s about getting a “yes” as often as possible, but also having a trusted advisor on hand to call with any questions or concerns and also to celebrate accomplishments. I’m a very hands-on person; I very rarely sit behind my desk. It’s by getting out there and actually listening to my clients’ motivations and goals that I can create solutions even better than what they ask for. Whether you are an entrepreneur, part of a firm or even working at your family’s business, we are here to support your financial needs and further your success.

What can local business owners on the North Fork come to you for in your new position?

In my role as Long Island Market President, I will oversee the strategic direction of the expansion of ConnectOne Bank onto the East End of Long Island. I will also lead growth initiatives and business line strategy for ConnectOne in this area. Opportunities abound and choosing a bank with diversification such as ours as well as sector expertise to compliment your business needs is crucial, from real estate to construction to law firms, professional services, and many other niche sectors. I am excited to be a part of an industry-leading team that values relationship banking, knows the community and its business needs and doesn’t have to rely on cookie cutter decisions for access to capital. I can assure local business owners on the North Fork that they will have direct access to me and the decision makers at ConnectOne Bank.

What is the biggest challenge facing local or family-owned businesses on the North Fork today?

With today’s changing economic environment, now is a good time to analyze your business model and think of new ways to connect with your customers. The labor market and supply chain challenges also continue to be an impediment on businesses throughout the North Fork. Local or family-owned businesses may be challenged to think outside of the box — now is not the time to do the same old thing. Stay connected with your customers and make them feel valued and important. Diversify your suppliers and vendors. Maintain transparency with your employees. Communication is king here, in all instances. Be frank with your abilities to provide products and services to them and assure them of our desire to work together. Now is the time to build that long-term trust.

What is the biggest challenge facing North Forkers looking to start a new business today?

Creating a cash reserve and working as efficiently as you can is extremely important in today’s business environment, yet a challenge as a new business. Assess the community and if your service or business fills a void and a need. Make sure you have a business plan with current financials or projections detailing how your business will be profitable. Being able to stress-test your business and understand your tipping point is something you should talk to your ConnectOne banker about.