Daily Update: Former Karen’s cook opens La Antigua; East End junior sailing circuit in full swing
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Karen’s cook opens La Antigua
East End junior sailing circuit in full swing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Saving the Shelter Island shoreline: Committee member expands on concerns
Silver Beach neighbors fight drought: Take proactive steps to conserve water
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the fourth year. Here’s how to get involved
North Fork Dream Home: Entertaining guests is a breeze in this turnkey home
SOUTHFORKER
Make ‘Em Laugh: Southampton’s new comedy club tickles the South Fork’s funny bone
Wednesday cookouts are back at the Pridwin!
WEATHER
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be partly sunny today with a high near 83 according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.