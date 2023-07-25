Daily Update

Daily Update: Former Karen’s cook opens La Antigua; East End junior sailing circuit in full swing

By The Suffolk Times

Former Karen’s Country Delicatessen cook Yarina Navidad, pictured alongside her husband, Juan Giron, opened the new La Antigua Deli last Thursday. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former Karen’s cook opens La Antigua

East End junior sailing circuit in full swing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Saving the Shelter Island shoreline: Committee member expands on concerns

Silver Beach neighbors fight drought: Take proactive steps to conserve water

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the fourth year. Here’s how to get involved

North Fork Dream Home: Entertaining guests is a breeze in this turnkey home

SOUTHFORKER

Make ‘Em Laugh: Southampton’s new comedy club tickles the South Fork’s funny bone

Wednesday cookouts are back at the Pridwin!

WEATHER

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be partly sunny today with a high near 83 according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content