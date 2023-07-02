‘Joyfully Jewish’ Greenport synagogue children’s program opens July 8

Credit: Julia Vasile-Cozzo

“What do you own in this world other than your name?” asked Sara Bloom, the new president of the Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue in Greenport.

Tifereth Israel Synagogue (credit: Julia Vasile-Cozzo)

A new summer program for Jewish kids to find their identity within the Jewish community is launching in a building that once served as a home and place of congregation for Jewish families since the 1800s.

Joyfully Jewish is a summer program for children ages 5-10 that will be held at the Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue in Greenport from 9:30 a.m. to noon starting July 8 and continuing on Shabbat mornings: July 22, August 5 and August 19.

Children’s Room at the Synagogue (credit: Julia Vasile-Cozzo)

The program is designed to help participants understand what Judaism means and define the role religion will play in their lives.

Dawn Teyuca, an educator who taught early childhood education at synagogue schools previously, will be the program’s primary teacher.

According to Ann Hurwitz, the synagogue’s education chair, the program will be very hands-on and active. The children will be invited to do activities that get them up and moving, such as a scavenger hunt around the synagogue.

When Sara Bloom took over as president she made changes to the synagogue, “It’s much more child-centered than it used to be,” she said. “Joyfully Jewish is a perfect example of this change.”

Ms. Bloom said Rabhi Gadi Capela, the synagogue Rabhi, has been known to say: “You have three names: The one your parents give you, your Hebrew name, and the name you give yourself.”

Sara Bloom (left) Rabhi Gadi Capela (middle) Ann Hurwitz (right). (credit: Julia Vasile-Cozzo)

With a name being such a large part of one’s identity, the program opens with a discovery activity where children gain an understanding of theirs.

The children will be asked questions such as, “What do you think it means to be Jewish?” and “What do you want to learn?” said Ms. Hurwitz.

The program is designed to be interactive and educate students the way they want to learn, while still following a basic structure. Ms. Hurwitz was adamant to make sure the flyer included that there was a snack break.

Participants will be asked to take part in a religious service. They can help the Rabhi prepare the sanctuary, will be able to see the Torah scroll and be invited up to the Bimah.

play space for children (credit: Julia Vasile-Cozzo)

The kids can then choose to stay for service, go outside and play, or participate in “Alef-Bet Yoga,” an educational yoga series where Hebrew letters are taught through poses.

For participants, this is an opportunity to find their place in Judaism, “We want them to identify and be happy about their identity as Jewish children, and Jewish people,” said Ms. Hurwitz.