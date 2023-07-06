Real Estate Transfers: July 6, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., May 19, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Dennis & Carmel Anderson to Alexander Marinbakh & Ella Belenkaya, 59 Linda Lane West (600-16-1-23.002) (R) $935,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Richard & Kim Fiorio to S Carrie Reyes & Madeline Bucznski, 68 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.019) (R) $645,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to John Savas & Bernadine Salvator, 34 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-39) (R) $980,000

• Melissa & Justin Billinghay to Joseph & Donna Longo, 2620 Little Neck Road (1000-103-4-41) (R) $720,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Sarah & Steve Malinowski to Katharine Malinowski & Graham Siener, 4318 Oriental Avenue (1000-10-11-4.002) (R) $300,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Sami Salmenkivi to Neil & Adriana Schwartz, 1395 August Lane (1000-53-4-44.022) (R) $1,655,000

• Peter Moutafis to 165/175 Dawn Drive LLC, 175 Dawn Drive (1000-35-5-21) (R) $1,250,000

• Regina Meyhoefer to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 2265 Albertson Lane (1000-52-5-53.002) (R) $650,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• John P Kujawski & Sons Inc to RD Pilesgrove LLC, 528 Manor Lane (600-22-2-11.008) (V) $2,200,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Brendel Family Trust to Joseph & Danielle Monaco, 3775 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-33) (R) $1,250,000

• Kathleen Yeager to Valerie Kokelaar & Jane Novatt, 505 Saltaire Way (1000-100-1-18) (R) $1,100,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Linda Kipp & Robert Glinski to Vasudevbhai & Jay Patel, 87 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-21) (R) $868,000

• Barbara & Eugene Perino Trust to Susan & Edward Forte, 32 Summerfield Lane North (600-45.01-1-32) (R) $450,000

• Carol Barbaccia to Christopher & Patricia Christiansen, 1601 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-9.001) (R) $445,000

• 39 Daly LLC to 153 Herricks LLC, 39 Daly Drive (600-112-1-4.005) (V) $200,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Karoline Kilb to 1 Congdon Road LLC, 1 Congdon Road (700-15-4-66) (R) $650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Marie Orioli to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 6320 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-5-7) (R) $1,800,000

• Beta II LLC to CCR Property Management Inc, 795 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.012) (V) $455,000

• Seaway Machine Shop LLC to 405 Albertson LLC, 405 Albertson Lane (1000-52-5-58.001) (C) $425,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Estate of Jeanne Muller to Leo & Michelle Flecken, 118 North Side Road (600-24-2-32) (R) $960,000

• Annette Eaderesto (Referee) John McIntyre (Defendant) to The Lending Source LLC, 29 Roberts Path (600-115-1-2.025) (R) $768,634

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)