Southold Blotter: Manorville man arrested after DWI in Southold

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

On July 14, Nicholas Michel, 30, of Manorville was found to be intoxicated after his pickup truck was pulled over on Calves Neck Road in Southold. Michel was arrested and held pending a morning arraignment.

• On July 1, police arrested William Lieblein of Greenport after a report of a motor vehicle accident near the Greenport Schools. A police report states that a vehicle crashed into a chain link fence at the school, that Mr. Lieblein was the driver and that he “was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.” He was processed at police headquarters and held for arraignment.

• Southold police arrested George Drivas, 58, of East Marion July 15 after his vehicle was seen failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 48 in Mattituck. An officer administered a field sobriety test and Mr. Drivas performed poorly and was determined to be intoxicated and placed under arrest. He was held at headquarters overnight to await arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.