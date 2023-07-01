Southold Blotter: Police conducting investigation into stolen van

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

A Mattituck man told police June 16 that his van was stolen from his home. The man told police he returned home and left the van unlocked with the keys inside. A larceny affidavit was completed and the investigation is continuing.

• On June 20, an East Marion man told police that a property on Shipyard Lane was being cleared and that a headstone near the road had been knocked out of the ground. The man was concerned the stone marked a grave. A neighbor who knew the history of the area told the responding officer the headstone belonged to a dog.

• Police responded to a New Suffolk residence last Wednesday after a caller said his neighbor found a grenade in his attic. Along with officers, Suffolk County Emergency Services responded. The “grenade” turned out to be made of plastic.

• A Cutchogue man told police last Wednesday that he was a victim of identity theft. He said someone used his credit card and bought items totaling $2,516.73. He told police Capital One bank is investigating and he wanted the incident documented.

• An 88-year-old Greenport woman told police Friday that someone named “James Johnson” called her and stated he needed to get $9,500 in order to hire an attorney for her grandson who was under arrest in Buffalo. The woman knew it was a scam and did not send any money.

• A 29-year-old Orient man, Carlos Hernandez, was arrested Monday after police investigated a fight behind a Greenport business. He was arrested and held to await arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.