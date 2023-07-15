Southold Blotter: Police investigating reported bank fraud for a Mattituck business

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

Last Wednesday, police received a report of bank fraud called in by an accountant for a Mattituck business. The accountant told police two checks to the business had been cashed by unknown subjects. The business reported a financial loss. The investigation is continuing.

• A Southold man told police Friday that he found unauthorized purchases on his debit card totaling $8,727.45. The man went to his bank and closed the account. The bank is investigating, according to a report.

• On Friday, an officer removed more than 60 “U.S. Government Asset Forfeiture” signs attached to telephone poles and street signs throughout the town. The signs were in violation of town code.

• Southold police received a 911 call Tuesday from a woman reporting her husband had drowned in the waters off of Norman E. Klipp Park/Gull Pond beach in Greenport. When police arrived, the subject had been dragged from the water and a Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital paramedic was performing CPR on the man, who was not breathing. The man was transported to Stony Brook ELIH in Greenport where he was stabilized and was eventually transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.