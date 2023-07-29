Southold Blotter: Southold Police assisted Regional Fugitive Task Force execute outstanding Illinois arrest warrant

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

On July 21, Southold police assisted the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting Ricardo Lemos on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Kane County, Ill. He was arrested at a house on West Cove Road in Cutchogue. A release says Lemos was wanted for two felony counts of criminal sexual assault on a victim unable to give knowing consent. Lemos was held to await an extradition hearing.

• A Mattituck man told police July 20 that he was driving on County Road 48 in Southold when someone aggressively tailgated him. A police report states that the driver of the car following the man pulled up alongside him and shouted, “That’s why we hate Black people.” The father of the Mattituck man told police he wanted the incident documented.

• Police responded to the North Ferry terminal in Greenport July 22 after a caller said “a grown man at the ferry terminal wearing a bikini” was making passengers uncomfortable. The man in the bikini told police he was wearing the bikini “to make the ferry guys laugh.” He was told his “actions were questionable for a public place.”

• Police arrested Kathleen Disilvio, 41, of Mattituck July 23 after she was found to be “under the influence of alcoholic beverages” at an accident scene on Route 25 in Cutchogue. No other information was provided.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.