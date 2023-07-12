Summer projects for area school districts and board of education

The view of Mattituck Junior-Senior High School from Main Road. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Even though summertime is in full swing, local school districts and boards of education continue to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

Mattituck-Cutchogue will be working on the renovation of their science, technology, engineering and math wing.

Superintendent Shawn Petretti said the district will be tackling some of the projects listed on their five-year plan. One of those projects includes the completion of the district’s renovated STEM wing, which is slated to be ready in September, according to Mr. Petretti. Another project they are working on is adding two new playgrounds at Cutchogue East.

One playground is being financed by the district and is for district students. The second playground was funded by grant money that was secured by Just Kids Early Childhood Learning Center — which has a preschool program that runs out of the district — and will be for the participants in their pre-K program.

Mr. Petretti also added that the district plans to complete a roof project at both Mattituck High School and the elementary school. The project is a recoating of the roof of both buildings, which includes a 30-year warranty for the work being done on both rooftops.

According to the district calendar, the Board of Education’s reorganizational meeting will be held Aug. 24.

SOUTHOLD

Southold Union Free School District’s Board of Education held their reorganizational meeting on July 5. Paulette Ofrias will continue her duties as board president and John Crean will also continue as board vice president.

Superintendent Anthony Mauro said there is some roof work and maintenance work within the buildings, which includes stripping, cleaning and resealing floors and repainting the lines in the parking lot around the whole district.

They are also doing what Mr. Mauro referred to as “door work.” The goal is to increase electronic access points to all doors in both buildings, at the elementary school and high school.

They will put a new blacktop at the elementary school playground and repaint the parking lot at the elementary school building, Mr. Mauro said.

Students will also be getting all-new lockers in the high school, according to Mr. Mauro. The school decided to go with under/over lockers, which are wider than the narrow ones they have currently. He said that while they’re doing the preparatory work for this project now, the project wont be completed until a break during the school year.

Their next regular meeting is July 26.

GREENPORT

Greenport Union Free School District will continue working on the Capital Improvement Bond that was approved in December 2019 for $18 million.

At their June 6 meeting, they approved various change orders in regard to the capital project.

Bana Electric will get $6,535.35 to rework unit ventilator circuitry.

D&S Mechanical will get $76,130 to provide HVAC to the existing guidance suite which will be turned into a resource room.

Renu Contracting will get $38,014 to convert the second-floor guidance suite into two resource rooms. They will also get $17,608 for an additional concrete slab adjacent to the shop class outdoor classroom.

The district is working to complete the new auxiliary gym and internal renovations on the second and third floor classrooms according to district officials.The school district broke ground on the new auxiliary gym May 2022.

Other items they are focusing on this summer include overseeing the summer school programs, which are being held at Southold school district due to the continued implementation of the capital plan at Greenport according to district officials. They are also having discussions surrounding support services and extra help programs to help close achievement gaps.

Greenport’s Board of Education had their organizational meeting on July 5 in which Jaime Martilotta and Kirsten Droskoski will continue to complete their duties as board President and Vice president respectfully.