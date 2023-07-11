The fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser returns to Greenport

The fifth annual charity fundraiser, Blast for CAST returns to Greenport on Jul 12. (Credit: David Benthal)

Eat, drink and support a good cause with friends and neighbors at the fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser. On July 13 starting at 6 p.m., join the Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation in Stirling Square on Greenport’s Main Street to celebrate the critical work the organization completed throughout the year.

“We expect 300 of our friends and supporters to join us for this super fun summer event,” said Cathy Demeroto, executive director of CAST. “We think we have a magic formula for throwing a great event.”

This year, event organizers welcome back Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital as their presenting sponsor. Returning to the Blast are hospitality sponsors American Beech, 1943 Pizza Bar, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., and Tate’s Bakeshop who will provide pizza, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer and an open bar. CAST is happy to announce their newest sponsor Chronicle Wines, who will provide wine for the celebration.

The HooDoo Loungers will perform once again at the celebration, bringing their Mardi Gras style and sound to the Square. A silent auction will run throughout the fundraiser, offering premium items and one-of-a-kind experiences such as tickets to musicals, gift certificates to upscale restaurants and even a tour of the New York City Stock Exchange.

“The event started in the summer of 2017 and each year it’s grown to be more popular than ever,” said Ms. Demeroto. “People love the event. It’s a wonderful, positive and fun time for the community that helps us serve those in need.”

CAST is a nonprofit organization helping to feed low-income families and assisting them in finding employment and educational opportunities. Currently, the organization supports over 1,100 families and more than 2,800 individuals across the North Fork. Blast for CAST proves to be the organization’s most successful and biggest fundraiser – last year raising over $110,000 for those who are most vulnerable in the community.

“It’s really important for us to have this event to help support our critical programs and services,” said Ms. Demeroto. “We are so thankful for all our generous sponsors who make this event possible and support the work of CAST.”



Tickets for the event have sold out every year, and this year proves to be no different as the organization is on track to sell out soon. You can find the tickets and sign up to be a sponsor for the event here.